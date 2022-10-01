Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,753. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.