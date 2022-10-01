Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. 9,794,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

