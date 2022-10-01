Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.29% of A. O. Smith worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,160 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 1,036,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,947. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

