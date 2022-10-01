Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 406 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. 2,768,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

