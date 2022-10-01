Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 361,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 322,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. 1,509,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,979. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.