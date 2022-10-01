Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $49,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.95. 679,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,033. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.