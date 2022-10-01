WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 808377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$698.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About WELL Health Technologies

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

