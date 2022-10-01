Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $50.80.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,081,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

