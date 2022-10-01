WeStarter Price Tops $0.0133 (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. WeStarter has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeStarter has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One WeStarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WeStarter is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeStarter is www.westarter.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeStarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

