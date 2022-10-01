Western Financial Corporation Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $212.17. 1,208,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,638. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.