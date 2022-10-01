Western Financial Corporation Invests $455,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $688.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

