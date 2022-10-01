Western Financial Corporation Invests $501,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,469 shares of company stock worth $54,068,982. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.