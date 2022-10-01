Western Financial Corporation Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,010. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,106.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.