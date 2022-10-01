Western Financial Corporation Sells 16,960 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up about 24.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Western Financial Corporation owned approximately 2.25% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 103,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,625. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

