WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

