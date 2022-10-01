WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. WeWork accounts for 4.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WeWork Trading Down 5.4 %

WE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $14.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

