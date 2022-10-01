Whiteheart Price Reaches $97.66 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $97.66 or 0.00506507 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $867,993.00 and approximately $23,721.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

