WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.05

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 48048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The company has a market cap of C$398.15 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

