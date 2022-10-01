Wilder World Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $115.34 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $115.34 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World launched on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

