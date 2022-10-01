WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 192,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 144,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

