Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

