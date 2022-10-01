WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,290

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Shore Capital from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

LON WPP opened at GBX 750 ($9.06) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,363.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 792.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 881.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

