Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.2 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XJNGF shares. Citigroup downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.