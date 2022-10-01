xMARK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14,490.00 (XMARK)

xMARK (XMARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. xMARK has a market cap of $14,490.00 and $13,392.00 worth of xMARK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xMARK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xMARK has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xMARK Coin Profile

xMARK’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. xMARK’s total supply is 1,123,143 coins. xMARK’s official Twitter account is @benchmark_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. xMARK’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

xMARK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol mitigates liquidation events and hedges risk with the MARK token; a supply elastic, stablecoin-alternative that connects traditional capital markets to DeFi.”

