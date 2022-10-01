Ycash (YEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $267.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Ycash has a market cap of $1.37 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00291605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00105625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,935,709 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

