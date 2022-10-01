Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.60 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 405.80 ($4.90). 2,250,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,522,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £743.04 million and a P/E ratio of 181.97.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

