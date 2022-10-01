Zap Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Zap has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zap

Zap’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

