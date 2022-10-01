Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.01. 378,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $261.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

