ZeroSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $577,798.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.75 million and $577,798.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

