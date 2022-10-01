Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 46,602 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

