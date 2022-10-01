Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 52,647 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

