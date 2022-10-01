Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Kadant worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kadant Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Kadant stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.37 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

