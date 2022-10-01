Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

