Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $7,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $20,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

