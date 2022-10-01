Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDACORP worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 1.7 %

IDA opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.