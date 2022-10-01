Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Steven Madden worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $26.67 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.