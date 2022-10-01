Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Ensign Group worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

