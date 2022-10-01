Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

