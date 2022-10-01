Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,706 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Zoetis worth $117,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 217.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

