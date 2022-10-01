Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

