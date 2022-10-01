ZORT Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (ZORT)

ZORT (ZORT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, ZORT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZORT has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and approximately $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZORT coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZORT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

ZORT Coin Profile

ZORT was first traded on May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZORT is zort.com.

Buying and Selling ZORT

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZORT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZORT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.