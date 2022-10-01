Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

