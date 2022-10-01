Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.