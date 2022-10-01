Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 48 at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from CHF 61 to CHF 48 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

ZRSEF stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $422.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

