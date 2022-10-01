ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD launched on December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 1,323,374 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

