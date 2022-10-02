169,178 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 169,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA remained flat at $49.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

