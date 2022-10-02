19,700 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 54,426,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,194,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

