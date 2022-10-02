23,750 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Confluent by 156.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

