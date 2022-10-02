2,700 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 136,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

