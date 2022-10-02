35,000 Shares in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 139,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

