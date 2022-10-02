4,093 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,771,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $127.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

